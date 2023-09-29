Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru Show: Was the Technical Issue Resolved in 10 Minutes?

Trevor Noah had an India tour across three cities - Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
Comedian Trevor Noah, who is currently on his India tour in three cities: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, cancelled both of his shows that were scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 September at Manpho Convention Centre in Nagavara, due to technical issues.
The comedian took to social media to apologise to his fans and promised a full refund to the ticket holders.
Sources told The Quint, Trevor Noah, who travelled with his sound engineer had conducted a sound check one day before the event and on the day of the event, giving it the green light.
Apart from the bad acoustics, the attendees also complained about the heat. The source added, "The A/C was turned off in the front, on Trevor's sound engineers advise, for 10 minutes while sorting out the technical glitch. They wanted to see if it made a difference to the sound."
The Quint has reached out to Trevor Noah and is waiting for a response. This story will be updated if and when we receive a statement.
Noah is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on 30 September and 1 October.
