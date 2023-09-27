'We Tried Everything': Trevor Noah Cancels Bengaluru Shows Over Technical Issues

According to a report by The News Minute, the show that was going to take place at the city's Manpho Convention Centre in Nagavara was preceded by a massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road.

Due to the traffic, several attendees who were unable to make it to the show took to social media to sell their tickets.

As per reports, the show was initially scheduled for 7:30 pm, however, it began nearly 30 minutes early and ended on an abrupt note when many attendees complained of bad acoustics.

Before leaving the stage shortly after his entry, Trevor reportedly said that he had expected the technical and sound issues to have been sorted out. The comedian added that he has never experienced this before and assured that everyone will get a refund for their tickets.