'We Tried Everything': Trevor Noah Cancels Bengaluru Shows Over Technical Issues

Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows over technical issues.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
Comedian Trevor Noah, who is currently on his India tour, has cancelled both of his shows scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 September, due to technical issues.
The comedian took to social media to apologise to his fans and promised a full refund to the ticket holders.
Trevor wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows."
"We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," Trevor added.
Have a look at his post here:
According to a report by The News Minute, the show that was going to take place at the city's Manpho Convention Centre in Nagavara was preceded by a massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road.
Due to the traffic, several attendees who were unable to make it to the show took to social media to sell their tickets.
As per reports, the show was initially scheduled for 7:30 pm, however, it began nearly 30 minutes early and ended on an abrupt note when many attendees complained of bad acoustics.
Before leaving the stage shortly after his entry, Trevor reportedly said that he had expected the technical and sound issues to have been sorted out. The comedian added that he has never experienced this before and assured that everyone will get a refund for their tickets.
Trevor's Off the Record Tour is taking place in three Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
