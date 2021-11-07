‘Absolutely Devastated’: Travis Scott Releases Statement Post Astroworld Tragedy

The statement continued, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

During a press conference, Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said that the crowd surge started around 9 PM and Scott reportedly paused his performance several times to ask the officials to help fans. The fire department attempted to rescue people from the crowd as well. Variety staff member Emanuel Okusanya, who was present at the event, said that ‘multiple mosh pits’ broke out in the audience during the performance.

An attendee, Angel Rodriguez, told The New York Times, “Travis Scott, he took pauses to point at the crowd to say, like, ‘Go help them — they’re passed out. He did it like three times. He pointed to the area where it was and said for everybody in the area to go help them and bring them to the front.”