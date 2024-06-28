'Mithun Da's Fans Turned SRK Into Photographer on Om Shanti Om Set': Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of her iconic film Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah recalled how despite the presence of several A-list stars during the shoot of the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’, Mithun Chakraborty's fans 'caused a stampede' on set when he came to shoot for his part.

Farah also added how some of these fans handed over their phones to Shah Rukh, to click their photos with Mithun.