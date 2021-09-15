Tillotama Shome Reacts to Troll Calling Her 'Flop Actor Who Looks Like a Maid'

Tillotoma Shome responds to a troll.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tillotama Shome, who won the Best Actress for Raahgir at The Washington DC South Asian film Festival (DCSAFF) this year, has reacted to a remark by a troll calling her a 'flop actress who looks like a maid'.
Tillotama replied, “A hater on social media called me a ‘flop actress who looks likes a maid’. Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? #Dignityoflabour”.
Extending support to Tillotama, actor Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound.”
A fan also commented, “This pathetic attempt at the insult just shows one of the many ways caste intersects with class in modern India. Loved the dignity of your character in Sir! Big fan". To which the actor replied, “Exactly”. Another fan responded, “Don’t even bother. Evil souls are all around. Must be going through terribly tough times to say, write, such stuff. Keep doing the good work, it’s the era for good content and artists".
Tillotama Shome established her position in the Indian film industry for her incredible performances in Qissa, The Death In The Gunj, The Land Of Cards etc. She worked with Mira Nair in Monsoon Wedding and she was hailed for her acting in Sir last year.
