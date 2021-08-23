Take a Look at Tiger Shroff's New Home

Tiger Shroff's family, father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna have also moved in.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Tiger Shroff moved into a new apartment in Khar West.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tiger Shroff moved into a new apartment in Khar West.</p></div>

Tiger Shroff has purchased a new home in Khar West and his parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff have also moved into the residence with Tiger’s sister Krishna. The Shroff family earlier lived on rent in Carter Road. The gated community, Rustomjee Paramount, where Tiger’s house is located is also home to several other celebrities like Rani Mukherjee, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Meghna Ghai Puri, and Disha Patani.

Take a look into Tiger Shroff’s

The Alfresco Sky Lounge at Tiger Shroff's new apartment

The Business Centre 

Tiger Shroff's gated community comes equipped with a gymnasium

The indoor games room with pool tables

Tiger Shroff's new place of stay also has a mini theatre 

The swimming pool surrounded by trees

The toddler's creative zone at Tiger Shroff's new society 

Also ReadTiger Shroff Shares Motion Poster for His Next Single Vande Mataram

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT