Take a Look at Tiger Shroff's New Home

Tiger Shroff has purchased a new home in Khar West and his parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff have also moved into the residence with Tiger’s sister Krishna. The Shroff family earlier lived on rent in Carter Road. The gated community, Rustomjee Paramount, where Tiger’s house is located is also home to several other celebrities like Rani Mukherjee, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Meghna Ghai Puri, and Disha Patani.
Take a look into Tiger Shroff’s
The Alfresco Sky Lounge at Tiger Shroff's new apartment
The Business Centre
Tiger Shroff's gated community comes equipped with a gymnasium
The indoor games room with pool tables
Tiger Shroff's new place of stay also has a mini theatre
The swimming pool surrounded by trees
The toddler's creative zone at Tiger Shroff's new society
