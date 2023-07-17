Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Thunder That Comes Before The Storm’: SRK Shares Nayanthara's 'Jawan' Poster

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on 7 September.
SRK Shares Nayanthara's Jawan Poster

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan is soon to release on 7 September. SRK took to his social media to share a a new poster featuring Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his Instagram, She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara, #JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

The film is helmed by Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a lead role, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. The prevue for the film released on 10 July.

SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

