'Thought My Story Was Over': Sushmita Sen Talks About Her Heart Attack

advertisement
On National Doctor's Day, Sushmita Sen, who experienced a heart attack while filming Aarya 3 last year, expressed her gratitude to the doctors in a heartfelt post. The video is in collaboration with Sun Pharma.
Sushmita also explained the significance of her updated Instagram bio in which she has mentioned, "D.O.B : 27/02/2023."
She said, "My life is a story which I have played and lived. There was a major twist in my life story some time back. The point was when I suffered a massive heart attack. They were the longest 45 minutes of my life. There was a moment when I thought my story was over."
She added, "But thanks to my doctors, they are the reason my story is still on. They didn't give up on me and didn't let me give up. They wrote a new story for my life and gave me a new direction. That was my second birthday. I am dedicating that day and my story to all the doctors."
Sushmita wrote in the caption, "Our first birth date is the day we are born. But, countless people among us have had a second chance at life, all thanks to a doctor. This #NationalDoctorsDay, watch the story behind Sushmita's #SecondBirthDate. A day she's chosen to dedicate to the doctors who gave her the cure, care, and strength to bounce back, after a near-fatal health scare. If a doctor has given you or a loved one a second chance at life, here's how you could thank them."
Published: undefined