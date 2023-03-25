'This Saturday I am more Meme-at Aman': Zeenat Aman Shares Memes Of Herself

Zeenat Aman, the legendary Bollywood actor, recently took to social media to share three humorous memes of herself.

The 71-year-old star expressed her amusement at the memes and claimed that they "really tickled" her. Along with the memes, she also penned one of her signature heartfelt notes, in which she shared her thoughts on the memes and her experience on social media.

In her note, Zeenat Aman thanked her children for introducing her to online humor and guiding her through the workings of Instagram.