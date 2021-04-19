Rohini Iyer Calls Out Celebs Sharing Vacation Pics Amid Pandemic

Writer Shobhaa De also reposted Rohini's message and added, "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

With the second wave of the pandemic hitting the country hard, social media is often filled with resources and pleas for help. Some celebrities have been criticized for not using their platforms to amplify or help those in need, while continuing to post content.

Recently actor Pooja Bedi was also criticized for her anti-mask posts from her stay in Goa. Many netizens called her out for 'flaunting her privilege' and sharing misinformation regarding the pandemic.

Many people from the film industry tested positive for COVID-19, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sameera Reddy, and Kartik Aaryan, during the second wave.

On the other hand, celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Rasika Dugal, and Karisma Kapoor among others took to social media to reiterate the importance of masking up and staying indoors.