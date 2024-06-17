Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Alia Bhatt Releases Her Book 'ED Finds A Home' at Mumbai Event

In Pics: Alia Bhatt Releases Her Book 'ED Finds A Home' at Mumbai Event

Alia Bhatt unveils her book 'ED Finds A Home' at a Mumbai event.
Actor-producer Alia Bhatt celebrated the release of her first book, 'ED Finds A Home.'

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt celebrated the release of her first book, 'ED Finds A Home,' at the Storyverse - Children's Lit Fest in Mumbai on Sunday. She was joined by her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, at the event. Alia wore a sleeveless floral maxi dress and participated in a reading session for the children in the audience. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alia each read an excerpt from the book. After the readings, Alia interacted with her young fans and received their feedback.

