'There Is Actually No Problem': Mithun Chakraborty Shares Health Update

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was hospitalized in Kolkata for severe chest pain on Saturday, was discharged on Monday afternoon, as per PTI. He stated that he's "absolutely fine" and plans to resume shooting for his upcoming films.
It was reported that the BJP leader was ‘quite stable’, it has been notified that the actor has now been discharged. The 73-year-old was admitted to a private hospital on 10 February after he complained of severe chest pain. The actor was also quoted saying:
Mithun disclosed that on Sunday, he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who admonished him for not taking care of his health. He said, "got a scolding for not taking care of his health”.
Earlier, the hospital had shared in an official statement that Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain.
