Fortunate To Have That Muse: Nick Talks About Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pop-star Nick Jonas marked his return with his solo album Spaceman, with songs that reflect his feelings of being in isolation and his attempts to reach out (and return) to his wife Priyanka Chopra. Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Nick had revealed that the album's songs are basically 'love letters' to Priyanka, "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio." He added that he's glad to have the outlet of music to express his love for her because it makes her happy.
Now, in a recent interview, he continued to gush over the Quantico star and talked about her being his muse, "I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart.”
"I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I'm writing,” he said.
Priyanka and Nick did have to spend a considerable time apart especially since Priyanka was in Germany for the better part of last year filming for The Matrix 4. Presently, the couple are in London where she is shooting for her upcoming project Citadel. She'd also shared a picture of their 'studio life' on her Instagram story featuring husband Nick, and their dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda.
The couple first met in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party where Priyanka's Michael Kors Collection gown probably prompted Nick to go down on one knee. Priyanka admitted to Oprah during an interview that she might have 'judged the book by the cover'. However, after dating for a while, they got married in a three-day ceremony in December 2018, followed by four more receptions.
Published: 14 Apr 2021,02:48 PM IST