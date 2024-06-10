'The Trial' Actor Noor Malabika Das Found Dead In Her Mumbai House

Actor Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her house in Mumbai.
(Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Noor Malabika Das, who has featured in quite a few web shows, was found dead in her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala, as per a report by NDTV. Noor, who hails from Assam, had starred alongside Kajol in the Disney+Hotstar show The Trial, a legal drama that released last year. Before venturing into acting, Noor worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.
Sources told NDTV that the 37-year-old actor's body was found by cops after neighbours complained of bad odour emanating from her apartment. An autopsy has reportedly been conducted.
The report also states that Noor's elderly parents recently returned to Assam after visiting her in Mumbai. Since they couldn't travel again, Noor's friend and actor Aloknath Pathak cremated the body with the help of an NGO.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association has reportedly called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to conduct an investigation into the alleged suicide.
Noor has worked in films and web series including The Trial, Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backrod Hustale.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined