'The Rings of Power' Actor Ismael Speaks About His Bluff Co-star Priyanka Chopra

The highly-anticipated second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels, is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 August. The Quint spoke to actors Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays an elf named Arondir and Tyroe Muhafidi, who plays Theo, about what changed for them after the release of Season1, who they would pick to fight the Orcs, a race of humanoid monsters, and more.

Ismael said that the show has given him a lot of stability and people across the globe recognise him now. He, however, added, "We are village people, all of us. We feel comfortable within our familiar groups. To have millions of eyes on you is difficult. People necessarily don’t understand that and they tend to have a lot of opinions."