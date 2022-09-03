'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives': Maheep Reveals Sanjay Kapoor Cheated on Her

Maheep Kapoor reveals Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Karan Johar's show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with its second season. The show tracks the lives of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor (wife of Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Neelam Kothari Soni (married to Sameer Soni), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey and mom to actor Ananya Pandey).
In the latest episode of the show, Maheep revealed that her husband cheated on her in the early days of their marriage. The couple has been married for 25 years and are parents to son, Jahaan and daughter, Shanaya.
In her conversation with Seema on the show, Maheep shared, “Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also."
“I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me," she added, in her piece to camera.
She further added, "Forgiveness? We have both forgiven each other on many stages in our lives. I have been a royal f**king b**ch. He had wanted to stab me many times. We have grown through this journey and we've come out stronger."
When Seema asked Maheep if she has forgiven Sanjay for his indiscretion, she replied, "What happened (happened) 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved (on). Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is lifelong."
In one of her recent interviews with India Today, Maheep admitted that Sanjay and her family are oblivious to the fact that she has spoken about the cheating episode on the show. She said that they will know about it when the new episode premieres on Netflix, on 2 September.
