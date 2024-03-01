Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'The Character Got Cut Out': Katrina Kaif On Her Cameo In 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

Katrina Kaif opens up about her cameo in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and reveals why her character got cut out.
Katrina Kaif on Bachna Ae Haseeno.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif in a recent interview disclosed that she was initially cast as the fourth girl in Bachna Ae Haseeno but her role was ultimately omitted from the final script.

During the conversation with Mid Day, Katrina Kaif said:

“I was the fourth girl; that character got cut.”

The film was directed by Siddharth Anand, and produced by Siddharth Anand. Released in 2008, the film was a commercial success.

Bachna Ae Haseeno featured Ranbir Kapoor alongside three female co-stars: Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone. The movie traced the journey of Ranbir Kapoor's character, a playboy who encounters three distinct women at various points in his life, compelling him to undergo personal growth.

Katrina also revealed that she wanted to play Anushka Sharma's role in Zero but ultimately played the role of Babita, a superstar opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

