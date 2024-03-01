'The Character Got Cut Out': Katrina Kaif On Her Cameo In 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

The film was directed by Siddharth Anand, and produced by Siddharth Anand. Released in 2008, the film was a commercial success.

Bachna Ae Haseeno featured Ranbir Kapoor alongside three female co-stars: Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone. The movie traced the journey of Ranbir Kapoor's character, a playboy who encounters three distinct women at various points in his life, compelling him to undergo personal growth.

Katrina also revealed that she wanted to play Anushka Sharma's role in Zero but ultimately played the role of Babita, a superstar opposite Shah Rukh Khan.