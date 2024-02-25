Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Feeling Guilty For Missing Jeh's First Concert

Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor has spoken about experiencing guilt when she couldn't attend her younger son Jeh's first concert at his school. Kareena was speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit. Kareena added that it is for her joy she needs ‘to be there’ to see what Jeh does and that he may not even remember it.
Speaking about mom's guilt Kareena said, "Of course like there was a lot of guilt that I couldn't be there for Jeh's first concert, but then I kind of tell myself that I know I will be there when he'll perform next year. And it's more for me at this age, you know, because he's three. It's my guilt! It's like I need to be there for my joy to see what he does because I don't know if he'll remember it. So I have to, you know, you have to talk to yourself, convince yourself saying that it's okay."
She added, "Because somewhere I feel that I can't live with this guilt of 'I'm not going to be there at certain times' or 'at all times' and I'm not there 24 hours because being at work or being a working mother is something that I can't live without either. I don't know anything without that. I feel Taimur understands that when I say I'm going to work, I'm going for shoots. I also feel it's a healthy atmosphere for him to see that his mother as well as his father go to work and take turns to be home. I think it will give him a very balanced approach and he will know how to respect a woman a lot more."
