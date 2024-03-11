Telugu Filmmaker Surya Kiran Passes Away at 48

Born in Chennai, Surya began his career as a child actor. He has appeared in several Telugu and Tamil films, including Kadal Meengal (1981), Mangamma Sabadham (1985), Manithan (1987), Swayam Krushi (1987), and Khaidi No 786 (1987), among others.

Surya's debut film as a director was released in 2003 and is a romantic comedy titled Satyam, starring Genelia D'Souza and Sumanth. Other films that he helmed include Brahmastram (2006), Raju Bhai (2007), and Chapter 6 (2020).

Surya was last seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.