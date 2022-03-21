Hip-Hop Group Swadesi's MC Tod Fod Passes Away at 24

MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, a hip-hop artist associated with the multilingual group Swadesi, has passed away at the age of 24. Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment confirmed the news. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

As part of Swadesi, which was formed in 2013, Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas, and even recent members that included rappers 100 RBH and Maharya. Tod Fod's verses on songs like 'The Warli Revolt' became hugely popular. He emerged as a voice that fought for the environment and human rights.