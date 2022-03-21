Hip-Hop Group Swadesi's MC Tod Fod Passes Away at 24

Rapper MC Tod Fod has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, a hip-hop artist associated with the multilingual group Swadesi, has passed away at the age of 24. Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment confirmed the news. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
As part of Swadesi, which was formed in 2013, Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas, and even recent members that included rappers 100 RBH and Maharya. Tod Fod's verses on songs like 'The Warli Revolt' became hugely popular. He emerged as a voice that fought for the environment and human rights.
Swadesi's 2020 album, 'Chetavni', saw the artistes address societal ills. Their song 'Kranti Havi', featuring the Delhi Sultanate, was scathing. Tod Fod was also part of several singles, including 'Plandemic'. His most recent single, 'Truth and Bass' was released on 8 March.
In 2019, Tod Fod and Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were called on to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Tod Fod wrote a verse for 'India 91', which was part of the soundtrack. His raps in Gujarati are also well-known.
