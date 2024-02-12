Taylor Swift Surpasses Arijit Singh to Become 2nd Most Followed Spotify Artist

Just a few months back, Singh surpassed Taylor Swift on Spotify, becoming the platform's third most-followed artist. This achievement highlights Singh's increasing popularity in the music world.

Swift has 101,081,218 followers on Spotify. She's left behind the Singh who has 100,883,025 Spotify followers. Sheeran, on the other hand, stays firm at the top of the Most Followed Artists on Spotify chart with 113,404,496 followers.