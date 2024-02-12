Taylor Swift Surpasses Arijit Singh to Become 2nd Most Followed Spotify Artist

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Taylor Swift Surpasses Arijit Singh to Become 2nd Most Followed Spotify Artist

Taylor Swift surpasses Arijit Singh to claim the title of second-most followed artist on Spotify.
According to ChartMasters, Sheeran continues to hold first spot and is now followed by Taylor Swift in the ranking.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has overtaken Bollywood singer Arijit Singh to claim the high-ranking spot of the second most-followed Spotify artist on 11 February. Ed Sheeran continues to reign as the leading artist in terms of Spotify followers.

According to ChartMasters, the music statistics chart that updates daily and automatically tracks the music race on Spotify, Sheeran continues to hold first spot and is now followed by Taylor Swift in the ranking.

Just a few months back, Singh surpassed Taylor Swift on Spotify, becoming the platform's third most-followed artist. This achievement highlights Singh's increasing popularity in the music world.

Swift has 101,081,218 followers on Spotify. She's left behind the Singh who has 100,883,025 Spotify followers. Sheeran, on the other hand, stays firm at the top of the Most Followed Artists on Spotify chart with 113,404,496 followers.

