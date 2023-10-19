Salman Khan Announces His First Song With Arijit Singh for 'Tiger 3'; See Pic

The first track from Tiger 3 will be unveiled a week after the trailer drop, on Monday, 23 October. It's composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas on 12 November.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). The film also features Katrina Kaif.