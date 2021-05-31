Tarzan Actor Joe Lara and Wife Presumed Dead in US Plane Crash

Tarzan actor Joe Lara and wife Gwen Lara presumed dead.
Joe Lara, the lead in the 1996 series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, was presumed dead after a plane carrying him, his wife, and 5 other passengers crashed into a lake, according to authorities and the Associated Press. His wife, Gwen Lara, was a registered dietitian who created the 'Weigh Down Diet'.
A news release confirmed the following victims, Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters.
AP reported that authorities indicated that no survivors were found. During a news conference, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Joshua Sanders said, "Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort. We are no longer… looking for live victims at this point.”
Sanders said in a release, "On behalf of all agencies that have responded or contributed to this incident in any way, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends affected by this tragedy."
"We are committed to working with our federal partners to do everything we can to bring closure to those impacted by this incident," he added.
The plane reportedly took off approximately at 11 AM on 29 May and was headed to the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. It crashed into a lake in Tennessee. Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain John Ingle confirmed that recovery efforts were spread across a half-mile debris field at the Percy Priest Lake.
The Remnant Fellowship Church issued a tribute through CNN which read, "The seven Remnant Fellowship leaders lost May 29, 2021 were some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across. During this horrible tragedy, our church would greatly appreciate prayers."
