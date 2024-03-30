'Ariyavan' Actor Daniel Balaji Dies of Heart Attack at 48

Actor TC Balaji, better known by his stage name Daniel Balaji.
Actor TC Balaji (better known by his stage name Daniel Balaji) died of a heart attack in Chennai on Friday (29 March) night, IANS reported. He was 48. Reports suggest the actor was rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pain.
Actor Sundeep Kishan expressed his condolences on social media and wrote, “The One person who was always kind to me when I was an assistant Director, Sent me to so many auditions with his reference when he realised that I was an aspiring actor.. Will always miss you & your beautiful Heart anna. Rest in Peace.”
Filmmaker Mohan Raja wrote, “Such a Sad news. He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace.”
Balaji’s first role was that of a character named Daniel in the TV show Chithi, which earned him his stage name. He made his film debut with the Tamil movie April Madhathil and went on to act in films like Kaakha Kaakha alongside Suriya, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Polladhavan, and Chirutha. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Black.
Daniel Balaji was last seen in Mithran R Jawahar’s action drama Ariyavan. The film also starred Pranali Ghogare, Sathyan, and Rama.
