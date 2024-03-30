'Ariyavan' Actor Daniel Balaji Dies of Heart Attack at 48

Balaji’s first role was that of a character named Daniel in the TV show Chithi, which earned him his stage name. He made his film debut with the Tamil movie April Madhathil and went on to act in films like Kaakha Kaakha alongside Suriya, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Polladhavan, and Chirutha. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Black.

Daniel Balaji was last seen in Mithran R Jawahar’s action drama Ariyavan. The film also starred Pranali Ghogare, Sathyan, and Rama.