Actor-Comedian Seshu Passes Away at 60 In Chennai

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on 15 March. However, he failed to recover and passed away on 26 March 2024.

After appearing in the 2002 Dhanush film Thulluvadho Ilamai, Seshu gained recognition through the popular Vijay TV comedy series Lollu Sabha. One of his standout moments on the show was his parody of late actress Gandhimathi's character from the 1983 film Mann Vasanai, which remains a highlight of his career.

