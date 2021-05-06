Tamil Actor Pandu Dies of COVID Aged 74

Popular Tamil comic and actor Pandu died of COVID in a Chennai hospital on 6 May. He was 74. Pandu and his wife Kumudha tested positive for the virus recently and Kumudha is still undergoing treatment.

Pandu marked his acting debut with Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo. He also appeared in Agathiyan's Kadhal Kottai along side Ajith Kumar. Pandu was handpicked by former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) to design the AIADMK party symbol (Two Leaves Party symbol) and flag.