Actor Sriprada Passes Away Due to COVID Complications

Actor Sriprada passes away.
Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Sriprada has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.
CINTAA took to Twitter to confirm the news and its General Secretary Amit Behl told The Times of India, "The second wave of COVID has claimed too many precious lives. Sripada was a senior member of our fraternity."
Behl added, "Sriprada had done incredible work in the South as well as in Hindi cinema. It is very unfortunate that we have lost a very senior actress. We pray that her soul rests in peace".
Some of the popular films that Sriprada starred in are Batwara, Dharam Sankat, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Reshma.
