Taliban Doesn't Deserve Nuance, Says Swara as #ArrestSwaraBhasker Trends

Actor Swara Bhasker was recently trolled on Twitter for saying that we can't be okay with 'Hindutva terror' and be 'shocked and devastated at the Taliban terror'. Swara, along with a number of other celebrities, was reacting to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed", the actor tweeted.

Swara's comment was followed by the #ArrestSwaraBhasker hashtag. To which the actor further commented, "Let me rephrase! The #Taliban doesn’t deserve our nuance .. notwithstanding American Imperialism which is wrong and must be critiqued. But Taliban does not deserve nuance. Recognise their many many evils and wrongdoings!"

She even called out a publication for highlighting a troll remark that took a dig at her role in Veere Di Wedding, wherein Swara used a vibrator in a scene. "Constantly harassing a woman with vibrator jibes in a derogatory manner obviously referencing sexual activity is Cyber- sexual harassment... don't normalise sexual harassment for the sake of a sensational headline".

The publication has taken down the tweet.

