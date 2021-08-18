Taliban Doesn't Deserve Nuance, Says Swara as #ArrestSwaraBhasker Trends

Actor Swara Bhasker was recently trolled on Twitter for saying that we can't be okay with 'Hindutva terror' and be 'shocked and devastated at the Taliban terror'. Swara, along with a number of other celebrities, was reacting to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed", the actor tweeted.