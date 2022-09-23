'Taking My Love For Sports One Step Ahead': Taapsee Pannu Co-Owns A Tennis Team

She is the co-owner of Punjab Tigers.
(Photo: Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu who is known for her love for sports has yet again proved the same. She is all set to co-own a tennis team with Raminder Singh. She was excited to announce the news. Stating that the team would debut in the Season 4 of TPL.
"Taking my love for sports one step further ahead and joining the Tennis Premiere League. Debuting in the Season 4 of TPL as the Co-owner of Punjab Tigers' Team @punjabtigerstpl along with @raminder_singhji"
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dobaaraa. She will next be seen in Ajay Behl's Blur and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.
Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani film and the lead pair are starring together for the first time. Taapsee will be seen in a never seen before avatar. The shooting of the film commenced in London for a while.
