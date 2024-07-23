'Can Say Yes or No To The Films Being Offered': Tabu On Not Working With SRK

advertisement
Tabu in an interview revealed why she has not starred in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan. During the interview, Tabu was asked when fans might see her in a film with Shah Rukh Khan and what has kept them from doing a romantic movie together.
In an interview with Galatta India, she said: “I am not a producer, not a director or a scriptwriter. I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with and which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no to what is being offered to me.”
When asked if no films have been offered to the two of them together, Tabu said, "They were (films that were offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu). I know the films I have refused and I am sure he must have also refused a few. So, nothing really happened where our paths were crossed.”
However, Tabu has made a special appearance in the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om, where she appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in the song 'Deewangi Deewangi.' Few people might have noticed that she also had a cameo in his 2004 film Main Hoon Na. They starred as a couple in the 2002 film Saathiya with Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi.
