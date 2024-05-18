'Taarak Mehta...' Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Missing For Weeks

Actor Gurucharan Singh, famous for playing Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had gone missing for weeks.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who was missing since 22 April, returned home on Friday (17 May), police told India Today. The Delhi police had filed a kidnapping case and an investigation was underway.
The police told the publication that during interrogating Singh told the officials he had left his worldly life and was on a religious journey.
Cops further said that Singh visited Gurdwaras in many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana, but later realised he should return home.
On 22 April, Singh was supposed to catch a flight from Mumbai to Delhi. However, he didn't board the flight and went missing. Police investigation showed that Singh's phone number was active till 24 April and multiple transactions were made.
The actor's father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint on 26 April, and an FIR was lodged. During the probe, a police officer had also said that Singh had many loans and dues.
