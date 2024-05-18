'Taarak Mehta...' Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Missing For Weeks

Cops further said that Singh visited Gurdwaras in many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana, but later realised he should return home.

On 22 April, Singh was supposed to catch a flight from Mumbai to Delhi. However, he didn't board the flight and went missing. Police investigation showed that Singh's phone number was active till 24 April and multiple transactions were made.

The actor's father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint on 26 April, and an FIR was lodged. During the probe, a police officer had also said that Singh had many loans and dues.