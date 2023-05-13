Taarak Mehta Actor Accuses Producer of Sexual Harassment; He Denies Allegations

The actor reportedly alleged that Modi 'sexually harassed' her on multiple occasions over the last few years.

She further claimed that she told Ramani about the alleged harassment. "I told him, 'I don't want to work on the show.' He said, 'We will stop your payment for four months.' Mentally, they put pressure on me," she added.

The report further stated that Modi said he will take legal action against the actor for trying to defame him and the show.

"We were shooting on 7 March, during Holi. Something happened and she misbehaved. We incurred a financial loss. The director and the production team said they will not work with her as she misbehaved and abused them.

"They decided to remove her from the show. I was in the US when this incident happened. Once we removed her from the show, she started levelling allegations against us. We are in talks with our lawyers. They will decide the future course of action," PTI quoted Modi as saying.

Ramani and Bajaj also denied allegations of them misbehaving with her. In a joint statement they said, "We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asitji was in the US. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."