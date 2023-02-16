Swara Bhasker Ties the Knot With Political Activist Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tie the knot.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad announced on Thursday, 16 February, that they have tied the knot. The couple took the internet by storm when they shared a beautiful video on their social media handles to announce the news.
Fahad is a political activist and State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.
Sharing the video with her fans, Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"
Here, take a look at the video:
In response to Swara's heartfelt caption, Fahad wrote on Twitter, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."
Swara and Fahad had a court marriage on 6 January 2023, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)