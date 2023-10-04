Swades Actor Gayatri Joshi, Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Car Accident In Italy

'Swades' Actor Gayatri Joshi & Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Car Accident
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Gayatri Joshi met with an accident while she was travelling with her husband Vikas Oberoi in Italy. As per reports, the couple’s car rammed into several other vehicles and a camper van.
Joshi is best known for her role in Swades alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
In continuation of the reports, during the accident in Sardinia, a Swiss couple died. They were reportedly in a Ferrari when the accident took place. A Lamborghini and the Ferrari were trying to overtake a camper van, simultaneously on a narrow road in Sardinia. This led for one of the cars to hit the van and consequently get overturned and later the Ferrari caught on fire.
Joshi confirmed to Free Press Journal that she and her husband were doing “absolutely fine” after the tragic accident. Talking about the incident, Gayatri shared,
Joshi is married to Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd.
