'Kohrra Has Showered Me With Praises That I Would Yearn For': Suvinder Vicky

Netflix's latest crime drama series Kohrra has caught everyone's attention. The Quint caught up with Kohrra actor Suvinder Vicky, who is being showered with praises for essaying the character of Balbir with nuance and perfection. He says, "I didn't think I would become a star overnight after the show released."

Astutely directed by Randeep Jha and created by Sudip Sharma, 'Kohrra' is garnering love for being a show that is beyond just a murder investigation. "I think it's the beautiful writing and the perfect cast that worked so well for us. I think Sudip always knew that the show was going to do well," Suvinder adds.