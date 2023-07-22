'Kohrra Has Showered Me With Praises That I Would Yearn For': Suvinder Vicky

Surinder Vicky as Balbir in 'Kohrra'
Netflix's latest crime drama series Kohrra has caught everyone's attention. The Quint caught up with Kohrra actor Suvinder Vicky, who is being showered with praises for essaying the character of Balbir with nuance and perfection. He says, "I didn't think I would become a star overnight after the show released."
Astutely directed by Randeep Jha and created by Sudip Sharma, 'Kohrra' is garnering love for being a show that is beyond just a murder investigation. "I think it's the beautiful writing and the perfect cast that worked so well for us. I think Sudip always knew that the show was going to do well," Suvinder adds.
Suvinder, who has predominantly been a part of Punjabi films, made his debut back in 1995 with a satirical comedy Full Tension and has also played Naik Lal Singh in the Akshay Kumar film Kesari. He has also featured in Udta Punjab and Paatal Lok. Speaking about the success of Kohrra Suvinder says, "Earlier, I would yearn for a few likes and comments for my work, but now its's different. Directors and producers from the industry are calling me and praising my work. I am very thankful."
