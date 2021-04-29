On Irrfan's Death Anniversary, Son Babil Pens Emotional Tribute

Irrfan made quite a name for himself in Bollywood with his choice of roles, and the impact he left on those around him. Understandably, many expressed their condolences at his passing, recalling the legacy of an actor who was gone too soon. On his death anniversary, son Babil Khan wrote an emotional tribute to his 'greatest best friend, companion, brother, and father'.

Sharing a picture of Irrfan building a table, he wrote, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered." Referring to the legacy Irrfan left behind, he added, "A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life."