‘The Truth Is Incredible’: Sushmita Sen on Break-Up With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sushmita Sen had shared on social media that her relationship with Rohman Shawl “ended long ago” and that the two are still friends. Talking about how she views the break-up and the need for closure, Sushmita Sen told Hindustan Times, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains.”
The actor said, “I'm 100% person. When I'm in love, I'm 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There are enough problems in it already.”
To inform her fans about the break-up, Sen had shared a picture with Shawl. She captioned the post, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”
Sushmita Sen, who was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title, made her television debut in 2020 with Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya'. The second season of the show released on 10 December.
