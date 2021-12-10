Review: Sushmita Sen Delivers but 'Aarya 2' Falters in Direction and Details

Aarya, created by Ram Madhvani, is back with its second season, and it has all the elements that could and do at times make for an engaging drama. What they’re going for is the sinister, looming thrill, poised against family struggles. Imagine an early Riverdale, in its initial seasons mixed with some good old gangster drama which Hindi cinema is acquainted with, the Shootout franchise, Gangster, Sarkar and the likes.

The show is in muted colours and creates an atmosphere where all lives revolve around distrust, money and all bets are off. It seems like these characters live in an ugly underbelly of constant stress where you have to look over your shoulder at all times (and somehow, even under this much pressure, Sushmita Sen remains perfectly beautiful and poised. Cinema, ladies and gentleman, a land of fantasy).