Sushmita Sen Addresses 'Random News' About Adopting a Son

Sushmita Sen with her godson Amadeus; and her daughters.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)
When pictures of Sushmita Sen surfaced online with her two daughters and a young boy, several reports speculated that she had adopted another child. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sushmita could be heard calling the boy her godson. Sushmita laid those rumours to rest with a hilarious Instagram story featuring the young boy Amadeus.
Sushmita posted a picture of herself talking to Amadeus who can be seen sitting on the hood of a car. She wrote, “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all. Photo courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’ mom).”
In 2019, Sushmita had shared a video of her daughter Alisah holding Amadeus with the caption, “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!!” adding, “THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you, Shree.”
Sushmita had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.
