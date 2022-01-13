Sushmita Sen Adopts a Boy? Speculations Abuzz After Some Pics Surface

Sushmita Sen with her daughters and a baby boy.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On Wednesday, actor Sushmita Sen stepped out with her two daughters and a baby boy. Ever since the photos surfaced, speculations are abuzz as to whether Sushmita has adopted a third child. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita is yet to address these speculations.
In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, styled with a red shawl.
Sushmita Sen clicked in Mumbai.
A little boy clicked with Sushmita & her daughters have led to speculations that she has adopted another child.
Sushmita with Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita had recently taken to Instagram to confirm that she and her partner Roman Shawl have broken up.
