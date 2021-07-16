Veteran Actor Surekha Sikri Passes Away Due to a Cardiac Arrest

Surekha's manager told Indian Express, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha was a veteran of Hindi theatre and made her film debut in 1978 with Kissa Kursi Ka, a political drama. She has won three National awards for 'Best Supporting Actress' for Tamas (1998), Mammo (1995), and Badhaai Ho (2018).