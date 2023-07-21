Supreme Court Dismisses PIL to Cancel Adipurush's CBFC Film Certification

The official film poster for filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The Supreme Court on 21 July, Friday stayed orders and proceedings in various High Courts against the makers of the Bollywood film, Adipurush, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
In continuation of the report, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the film has got a certificate from the censor board and it would not be right for this court to interfere.
The bench said:
As per the report, the bench was hearing a on various petitions, one of them being a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to revoke the film's certification for screening. The PIL alleged that it has hurt Hindu sentiments and distorted sacred texts. The court dismissed the PIL.
Moreover, the Allahabad High Court's order, calling for the personal appearance of the filmmakers was also stayed.
Adipurush released on 16 June and came under fire for its controversial dialogues.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)