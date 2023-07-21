Supreme Court Dismisses PIL to Cancel Adipurush's CBFC Film Certification

As per the report, the bench was hearing a on various petitions, one of them being a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to revoke the film's certification for screening. The PIL alleged that it has hurt Hindu sentiments and distorted sacred texts. The court dismissed the PIL.

Moreover, the Allahabad High Court's order, calling for the personal appearance of the filmmakers was also stayed.

Adipurush released on 16 June and came under fire for its controversial dialogues.