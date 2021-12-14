Gucci Bag, BMW Among Gifts Given to Jacqueline, Nora by Chandrasekhar: Report

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation involving accused conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to the ED’s chargesheet, the actors have reportedly confessed to receiving gifts from Chandrasekhar. His wife, Leena Paul, was also allegedly involved in the actors getting gifts including an iPhone and BMW, NDTV reported.

Nora Fatehi reportedly came in contact with Chandrasekhar through his wife Leena. The agency had earlier claimed that Chandrasekhar used to make spoof calls to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. According to the agency, Fatehi revealed that Leena gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a “token of love” from Chandrasekhar while the alleged conman gave her a BMW sedan.