Suhana Khan Receives Birthday Wishes From Her BFFs Ananya, Shanaya & Navya

Actor Suhana Khan turns 24 this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@SuhanaKhan2)
Actor Suhana Khan is celebrating her 24th birthday today. To mark the special occasion, actors Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to give their heartfelt wishes to their BFF.
The trio has been childhood best friends and are often spotted together.
Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, shared a picture of herself with Suhana, wearing Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys and cheering together for the team in Kolkata and Mumbai.
Ananya captioned her Instagram story, "Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world i love you suzie."
Have a look:
Ananya Panday with Suhana Khan
Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, also took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming moment with Suhana. Donning KKR jerseys, they cheered for their favorite cricket team from the VIP stands at Eden Gardens.
In the accompanying caption, Shanaya expressed her love for Suhana writing, "Happy birthday sister! Love you long time."
Have a look:
Shanaya Kapoor with Suhana Khan.
Navya, granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, also extended her birthday wishes to Suhana through a social media post. Accompanying the message was a snapshot of Suhana donning a chic black dress adorned with polka dots.
In her caption, the 26-year-old YouTuber and entrepreneur expressed her heartfelt wishes, simply stating, "Happy birthday Suhana."
Navya Nanda's wishes for Suhana Khan.
Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh khan, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.
