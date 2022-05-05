FTII Students' Association Oppose Anurag Thakur's Visit to The Campus

"Additionally, surveillance on students and their guests is increasing day by day, making us more vulnerable."

The students also proceeded to add, "In spite of the subsidy from the government and the large amounts of income garnered from the many short courses introduced recently, the administration currently increases the fees of the incoming batches by 5% every year, and further makes it impossible for many sections of the population to attempt the entrance exam with the exorbitant fees attached to it". The association claimed that the issues had been raised by them previously, but no action was taken.

The statement concluded with, "We are conducting a peaceful demonstration inside our institute to counter the welcome he has been extended".

The Quint has reached out to FTII for their comments. The report will be updated as and when they respond.