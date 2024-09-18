Stree 2 Surpasses Jawan's BO Collection; Becomes the Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

advertisement
Maddock Films announced on Wednesday that Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror drama surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 hit Animal in India on Monday. A day before the announcement, it was just shy of the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
“Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad...Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain,” Maddock Films wrote on Instagram.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree marks the return of Rajkummar and Shraddha in lead roles.
