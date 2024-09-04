Stree 2: A Box-Office Saviour or Just a Lucky Break?

As the film brings in the big bucks, the film industry has got the much-needed respite to see audiences return to theatres. Director Amar Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt, too, deserve an applause for creating a film that stood out in a crowded market.

But now, Stree 2 has set a high standard not only for the future of the Stree franchise, but also for Bollywood to continue to create films that resonate with audiences as strongly.

But one wonders – was this just a coincidence or does this success signal a bigger change? Can Bollywood keep this momentum going or will Stree 2 be remembered as a rare success at the time of struggle?