Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Stree 2 Box Office Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor Film Mints Over ₹250 Crore

Stree 2 Box Office Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor Film Mints Over ₹250 Crore

On Wednesday, Stree 2 earned ₹8.5 crore.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will reprise their roles for Stree 2.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will reprise their roles for Stree 2. 

(Photo: X)

advertisement

On its sixth day, Stree 2 crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk.com. Released alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the film has been performing exceptionally well. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree.

On Wednesday, Stree 2 earned ₹8.5 crore. Its earnings on previous days were ₹51.8 crore on day one, ₹31.4 crore on day two, ₹43.85 crore on day three, ₹55.9 crore on day four, and ₹38.1 crore on day five. On day six, the film brought in ₹25 crore in India, according to early estimates, bringing its total to ₹254.55 crore. On Tuesday, the film had a 37.55% occupancy rate for Hindi shows.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Also ReadStree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Mints Over ₹180 Cr Worldwide

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT