Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Mints Over ₹180 Cr Worldwide

According to the portal, Stree 2 collected ₹163 crore in India and ₹25 crore overseas within its first three days, bringing its global total to ₹188 crore. The film is expected to surpass the ₹200 crore mark worldwide by Sunday. The horror-comedy faced competition at the box office from two other major Bollywood releases: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and the John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.