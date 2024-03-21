SS Rajamouli, Son Karthikeya Survive 'Freaking' Earthquake In Japan

Director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, visited Japan for an exclusive screening of their 2022 film RRR.
(Photo: X)
Director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, visited Japan for an exclusive screening of their 2022 film RRR. Amidst engaging with fans and divulging insights about their upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, the trio experienced an earthquake.
Rajamouli's son Karthikeya took to his X account to share a picture of his watch, showing an emergency alert for the earthquake. He wrote, “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked. (sic)”
SS Rajamouli and RRR team are visiting Japan to attend the screening of the film. The incident occurred during the visit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)